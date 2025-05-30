Shropshire Council throws weight behind Wrexham – London rail link

Shropshire Council has formally pledged its support for a proposed new direct rail service connecting Wrexham to London.

The council says that its implementation is crucial for unlocking economic growth and addressing long-standing connectivity issues within the county.

In a letter addressed to John Larkinson, chief executive of the Office of Road and Rail (ORR), Shropshire Council’s Leader, Councillor Heather Kidd, and Cabinet member for transport and economic growth, Councillor Rob Wilson, voiced strong backing for the open access operator application submitted by the Wrexham, Shropshire and Midlands Railway.

They urged the ORR to approve the application, highlighting the significant benefits it would bring to the region.

The proposed service, which would offer five direct trains daily, is seen as a “step-change” for Shrewsbury and Gobowen, as well as the wider communities they serve. “It would unleash untapped growth potential in our wonderful county, supporting the Government’s Plan for Growth,” the letter stated.

Shropshire has endured a significant lack of direct rail links to London since Avanti West Coast withdrew its service nearly a year ago. Prior to this, connections were intermittent, including a short-lived service by the Wrexham Shropshire Railway Company to Marylebone and inconsistent service from Virgin Trains. The council emphasised that this “stop-start nature” of the link to the capital has been a limiting factor for growth, leaving Shrewsbury as one of the few county towns in England without a reliable direct train to London.

While acknowledging the complexities surrounding Euston, Councillors Kidd and Wilson expressed hope that the ORR would prioritise finding solutions to these challenges, asserting that “Shropshire deserves to have the opportunity provided to almost every other local authority area in the country.”

The council also highlighted the service’s potential to attract and retain a younger, working-age population. With the rise of home and hybrid working, Shropshire is an attractive location for young people and families, provided they have essential commuter links.

The letter underscored the new administration’s ambition to grow the business sector and working-age population as a key strategy to address the challenges of an ageing demographic.

Currently, 80% of Shropshire Council’s revenue budget is allocated to social care, leaving limited funds for other vital services. A direct train to London is viewed as a “key component” in achieving these broader economic and demographic objectives.