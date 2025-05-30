19.9 C
Shropshire
Friday, May 30, 2025
PCC launches latest scheme to give communities a platform to drive change

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A new scheme, launched by PCC John Campion, will enable people across West Mercia to have their voice heard to shape future policies, victim services, and strategies.

PCC John Campion
The PCC’s Lived Experience Advisor scheme will support those with personal experience of crime, criminality, or the justice system to contribute their insights through forums held on a task-by-task basis.

This approach, as opposed to a permanent panel, will ensure relevant, focused engagement with participants who feel empowered to opt into work that fits their interests and circumstances. 

PCC John Campion said: “At the heart of my police and crime plan is a focus on supporting victims and witnesses. 

“Crime and its effects, whether they are immediate or long lasting, are devastating for victims, loved ones and the local community. That’s why it’s vital that those experiences are not forgotten and instead used to influence change across the criminal justice system.

“My Lived Experience Advisor scheme is an opportunity, for those who feel able, to not only support them on their personal journey but for their feedback to drive real change that delivers a greater level of service for those who are, sadly, impacted by crime in the future.”

