Martial arts school to move into new premises in Newport town centre

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

An established martial arts school is to move into its own premises in Newport as part of an expansion.

Newport and Penkridge Tae Kwon Do has completed the letting of Unit 14 at Newport's Baddeley Court
Newport and Penkridge Tae Kwon Do has completed the letting of Unit 14 at Newport’s Baddeley Court

Newport and Penkridge Tae Kwon Do has completed the letting of Unit 14 at Newport’s Baddeley Court, marketed by Towler Shaw Roberts.

It’s an exciting step for the club, owned by Dan Moffat, which has operated from a number of different venues in the area each week since being launched in 2011.

Newport and Penkridge Tae Kwon Do provide a range of martial arts classes for children from the age of three up to adults.

Dan, who is the main instructor, said: “We’ve ran the classes in church halls and leisure centres up to now, and the big ambition for most people is to have their own full time centre.

“The location of this property made it really attractive. It’s also a nice size, a big enough space to run the classes. 

“It will make life a bit easier having everything in the same place, and it will also hopefully provide extra income streams as we are planning to do things like children’s birthday parties. 

“I’m hoping to be in the property soon and then we will look to have a grand opening in September.” 

The unit is conveniently located just off Newport’s main High Street and benefits from generous on-site car parking.

Josh Hyde, who handled the letting for TSR, added: “The property is located at the popular Baddeley Court, a high-quality development which is home to a range of regional and national occupiers.  

“The premises occupy the first floor of a modern retail building, providing versatile accommodation, which also benefits from good natural light. It will now be fitted out ahead of opening.

“We are pleased to have completed a letting to Dan Moffat and wish him continued success with his martial arts school in Newport and Penkridge Tae Kwon Do’s new home.”

