Man jailed for trying to take drug into HMP Stoke Heath

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A man has been sentenced to four months after he was found trying to take a drug into HMP Stoke Heath in Shropshire.

Jack Cain, aged 28, of Beechwood Gardens in Liverpool, was visiting the prison near Market Drayton on Tuesday 17 December, 2024, when he was found to be in possession of 80g of cannabis resin.

The discovery was made by West Mercia Police officers before Cain was able to enter the prison, and he was swiftly arrested at the scene.

Cain was later charged with attempting to convey a list A article into a prison, and on Wednesday, May 28, he was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court after previously pleading guilty.

Detective Constable Jo Heyes, Prison Crime Investigator for HMP Stoke Heath, said: “We welcome the sentence given to Cain by the judge as it sends a strong message to anyone who thinks they can sneak drugs into our prisons that we will not tolerate this kind of behaviour, and we will do everything in our power to put them before the courts.

“We continue to work closely with HMP Stoke Heath and are committed to partnership working as the security of the prison estate is paramount.”

