Telford & Wrekin retailers urged to act ahead of disposable vape ban

Retailers across Telford and Wrekin are being urged to prepare immediately for a significant change in legislation as the government’s ban on the sale of disposable vapes comes into effect this Sunday, June 1st.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning and Sustainability with examples of single use vapes that will be banned from sale from Sunday 1 June

Trading standards officers at Telford & Wrekin Council have been actively engaging with businesses to ensure compliance with the new regulations, introduced in January 2024, which aim to safeguard both environmental and public health.

Councillor Richard Overton (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing & Enforcement, emphasized the importance of proactive preparation. “By working together, we hope to achieve compliance and avoid costly enforcement action,” he stated. “With proactive support before the ban, we aim to foster cooperation and compliance among local retailers, reducing enforcement needs.”

The ban comes as part of a broader effort to tackle the environmental impact of disposable vapes. Councillor Overton highlighted the detrimental effects of improper disposal: “Littering not only spoils our communities but can also introduce harmful chemicals into the soil, rivers, and streams, endangering biodiversity. When single use vapes are improperly disposed of, they often end up in landfill or are incinerated, leading to a permanent loss of critical resources such as lithium, the major component in rechargeable batteries, found in mobile phones, hybrid cars and electric bikes.”

To ensure a smooth transition, Trading Standards officers are advising retailers to take immediate action, including ceasing the purchase of new stock of single-use vapes, selling existing stock before June 1st and transitioning to vapes that comply with the new regulations.

From this Sunday, June 1st, retailers will have clear responsibilities to stop selling or offering single-use vapes, remove remaining stock of single-use vapes from store shelves, online listings, and promotional displays. Store remaining single-use vapes separately, clearly labelled as not for sale and arrange disposal through a registered vape recycling service.

Trading Standards officers will be visiting independent retailers to conduct stock inspections to ensure the regulations are being followed.