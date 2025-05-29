16.3 C
Shropshire
Thursday, May 29, 2025
- Advertisement -

Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust launches dedicated home birth team

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) has announced the launch of a new, dedicated Home Birth Team, aiming to provide enhanced, personalised care for women and families opting for home births across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales.

The home birth team
The home birth team

This specialised team, comprising seven dedicated midwives, will offer 24/7 continuity of care for those choosing to give birth in the comfort of their own homes.

Women will benefit from having a named midwife who will provide consistent antenatal and postnatal support. During labour, families will be attended by two midwives, with at least one from the Home Birth Team whenever possible, ensuring familiar faces and a trusting relationship throughout the birthing journey.

- Advertisement -

Tasha Simmons, Community and Midwife-led Unit Matron, explained the rationale behind the new initiative: “Although SaTH already offers home births, having a dedicated team means we can provide greater personalised care to people who want to birth at home. Families will get to know our team throughout pregnancy and their experience will centre on collaborative decision-making and on birth preferences being safely supported.”

Paula Gardener, Interim Chief Nursing Officer, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the Trust’s commitment to listening to service users. “As an organisation we are constantly working to improve how we can better listen to our services users,” she said. “Having a dedicated team of midwives ready to support the birth preferences of families in our communities means continuity of care and an opportunity for strong and trusting relationships to be forged. We are excited to get to work.”

The establishment of the Home Birth Team is a significant step towards empowering families with more choices and ensuring a supportive and consistent experience for those who prefer to birth at home.

For more information about home birth options, individuals are encouraged to speak with their community midwife. Updates on the Home Birth Team’s activities can be found by following the ‘SaTH Maternity Information Hub’ on Facebook.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP