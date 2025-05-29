Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust launches dedicated home birth team

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) has announced the launch of a new, dedicated Home Birth Team, aiming to provide enhanced, personalised care for women and families opting for home births across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales.

The home birth team

This specialised team, comprising seven dedicated midwives, will offer 24/7 continuity of care for those choosing to give birth in the comfort of their own homes.

Women will benefit from having a named midwife who will provide consistent antenatal and postnatal support. During labour, families will be attended by two midwives, with at least one from the Home Birth Team whenever possible, ensuring familiar faces and a trusting relationship throughout the birthing journey.

Tasha Simmons, Community and Midwife-led Unit Matron, explained the rationale behind the new initiative: “Although SaTH already offers home births, having a dedicated team means we can provide greater personalised care to people who want to birth at home. Families will get to know our team throughout pregnancy and their experience will centre on collaborative decision-making and on birth preferences being safely supported.”

Paula Gardener, Interim Chief Nursing Officer, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the Trust’s commitment to listening to service users. “As an organisation we are constantly working to improve how we can better listen to our services users,” she said. “Having a dedicated team of midwives ready to support the birth preferences of families in our communities means continuity of care and an opportunity for strong and trusting relationships to be forged. We are excited to get to work.”

The establishment of the Home Birth Team is a significant step towards empowering families with more choices and ensuring a supportive and consistent experience for those who prefer to birth at home.

For more information about home birth options, individuals are encouraged to speak with their community midwife. Updates on the Home Birth Team’s activities can be found by following the ‘SaTH Maternity Information Hub’ on Facebook.