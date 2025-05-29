Rail replacement buses to operate between Shrewsbury & Wolverhampton tonight due to track works

Rail services between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton will be disrupted this evening, Thursday, May 29, due to essential maintenance works on the track.

Wellington Railway Station. Image: Google Street View

Passengers planning to travel on this route should be aware that all train services between the two stations will be replaced by rail replacement buses from 8 pm onwards.

The essential maintenance is necessary to ensure the continued safety and reliability of the railway line.

Passengers are advised to check with their rail operator for specific bus pick-up points and revised journey times. Delays are possible, and travellers should allow extra time for their journeys.

Further information regarding the duration of the works and the resumption of normal train services is expected to be released by Transport for Wales and West Midlands Railway.