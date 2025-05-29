18.6 C
Shropshire
Thursday, May 29, 2025
- Advertisement -

Rail replacement buses to operate between Shrewsbury & Wolverhampton tonight due to track works

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Rail services between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton will be disrupted this evening, Thursday, May 29, due to essential maintenance works on the track.

Wellington Railway Station. Image: Google Street View
Wellington Railway Station. Image: Google Street View

Passengers planning to travel on this route should be aware that all train services between the two stations will be replaced by rail replacement buses from 8 pm onwards.

The essential maintenance is necessary to ensure the continued safety and reliability of the railway line.

- Advertisement -

Passengers are advised to check with their rail operator for specific bus pick-up points and revised journey times. Delays are possible, and travellers should allow extra time for their journeys.

Further information regarding the duration of the works and the resumption of normal train services is expected to be released by Transport for Wales and West Midlands Railway.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP