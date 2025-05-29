Praise for ‘radical improvements’ at Shrewsbury primary school

A primary school has been praised by a Shropshire MP for having brought about ‘radical improvements’ in its pupils’ level of achievement.

Sarah Finch, Julia and Charlie Summers with some of the pupils

“It was truly inspiring to visit the Grange Primary School in Harlescott, and to see the massive difference they’ve been able to make there,” said Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley.

“Each child in Year Six has been supplied with an iPad which has made a big, big difference to outcomes. There has also been a move towards individual maths learning which again has made a massive difference. It’s really impressive to see such radical improvements with many more children now reaching the expected standards compared to how things had been before.

“It’s just so good to see children enjoying school and enjoying the learning experience and reaching those standards.”

Headteacher Charlie Summers said: “”It was a pleasure to welcome Julia Buckley MP to Grange Primary School and to share the incredible progress our Year 6 children are making. Julia was particularly impressed by how each child having access to their own iPad has enhanced personalised learning and engagement.

“Being part of the Marches Academy Trust gives us the vital support to continue driving innovation and inclusion, ensuring every child has the tools and opportunities they need to thrive in their learning journey.”

Mrs Summers added: “As part of the Marches Academy Trust we believe in ‘achievement through caring’ and by providing the pupils with a nurturing and vibrant learning environment the children will achieve their potential. We are an inclusive school that aims to meet the needs of all of our pupils.”