New Telford care home create 100 new jobs

Woodside Place, a new state-of-the-art care home specialising in nurse-led care for adults with complex needs, has officially opened its doors on Woodside Avenue, bringing 100 new jobs to the Telford area.

Exemplar Health Care, one of the country’s leading nursing care providers for adults living with complex needs, has marked the official opening of Woodside Place care home

Developed by Exemplar Health Care, one of the UK’s leading providers of nursing care for complex needs, the facility marks the company’s first venture into Shropshire.

The grand opening was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Jennifer Fayle, the very first resident to move into the home. Jennifer warmly welcomed guests with a tour of the impressive facility and delivered a heartfelt speech, expressing her gratitude to the dedicated staff.

Woodside Place is set to provide vital support for adults living with complex mental health needs, dementia, neuro-disabilities, and physical disabilities. The home’s focus on nurse-led, community-based care aims to empower residents and promote independence.

The new home boasts 33 spacious en-suite bedrooms, thoughtfully divided across three distinct units. This “small group living” model is designed to create a homely and supportive environment that is highly responsive to individual needs. Beyond the private living spaces, Woodside Place offers a comprehensive array of communal facilities, including dining and living areas, an activities hub, sensory bathrooms, a therapy room, a salon, and an accessible garden.

Katie Capes, Commissioning Manager at Exemplar Health Care, commented:

“We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of our state-of-the-art care home in Telford. This brand-new home embodies our commitment to providing exceptional care and support to those living with complex care needs.

“We know our service offering is in high demand for individuals and families in the Shropshire area and our dedicated team is looking forward to working with local Commissioners, Social Workers, and families to make a positive difference to people that need long term nursing care and support.”

Exemplar Health Care partnered with construction firm Deeley Construction to build the home.

Eleanor Deeley, Joint Managing Director at Deeley Group, said:

“It is fantastic to see Woodside Place now open and already making a positive difference to the community. The home is not only delivering vital care for adults living with complex and high acuity needs but has also created valuable employment opportunities in the area.

“The success of this development is the result of our strong partnership with Exemplar Health Care and we look forward to continuing to work together to create more high-quality environments across the Midlands.”

People living at Woodside Place will be able to access a wide range of personalised and therapeutic care designed around their individual needs. The new team is committed to working alongside residents to support their independence in ways that reflect their individual needs and preferences, helping them to live fulfilling and enjoyable lives.

Carly Burford, Home Manager at Woodside Place care home, said:

“I am deeply committed to creating an environment that fosters inclusivity and empowerment, and I am certain the home will have a profoundly positive impact as we help more people be supported in a homely setting that they can make their own.

“The whole team wants to create a warm and vibrant community where individuals can thrive, families can find support, and where compassionate care is at the forefront of everything we do.”