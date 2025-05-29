Daredevil grandmother completes charity wing walk

Christine Grundy, a daredevil grandmother in her 80s, completed an aerobatic wing walk stunt on a bi-plane last week to raise money for Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin.

Christine Grundy too plart in a Wing Walk

Christine’s adrenaline fuelled fundraiser took place on 21 May at the Duke of Gloucestershire Barracks, a former RAF station near Cirencester. To date her stunt has raised almost £700 for her favourite charity, some of which will go to support its Day Centre in Market Drayton that Christine regularly attends.

“It was an exhilarating experience,” said Christine. “Once we were circling the airfield I could see for miles, and the scenery was a beautiful patchwork of fields.”

- Advertisement -

She continued: “I was wearing goggles over my eyes and ear protectors as the plane reaches about 80 mph on take-off, but I was still able to wave to the crowds below. Once we were in flight the plane reached speeds of 150 mph so it was a spectacular feeling.”

Christine was naturally feeling a few aches and pains for a couple of days following the wing walk but believes it was worthwhile to help the lonely older people across Shropshire that the charity supports.

Anyone wishing to make a donation in support of Christine can do so at justgiving.com/page/christines-wingwalk.