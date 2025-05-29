16.3 C
Shropshire
Thursday, May 29, 2025
- Advertisement -

Daredevil grandmother completes charity wing walk

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Christine Grundy, a daredevil grandmother in her 80s, completed an aerobatic wing walk stunt on a bi-plane last week to raise money for Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin.

Christine Grundy too plart in a Wing Walk
Christine Grundy too plart in a Wing Walk

Christine’s adrenaline fuelled fundraiser took place on 21 May at the Duke of Gloucestershire Barracks, a former RAF station near Cirencester. To date her stunt has raised almost £700 for her favourite charity, some of which will go to support its Day Centre in Market Drayton that Christine regularly attends.

“It was an exhilarating experience,” said Christine. “Once we were circling the airfield I could see for miles, and the scenery was a beautiful patchwork of fields.”

- Advertisement -

She continued: “I was wearing goggles over my eyes and ear protectors as the plane reaches about 80 mph on take-off, but I was still able to wave to the crowds below. Once we were in flight the plane reached speeds of 150 mph so it was a spectacular feeling.”

Christine was naturally feeling a few aches and pains for a couple of days following the wing walk but believes it was worthwhile to help the lonely older people across Shropshire that the charity supports.

Anyone wishing to make a donation in support of Christine can do so at justgiving.com/page/christines-wingwalk.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP