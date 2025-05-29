£12 million boost: UKSPF drives Shropshire’s transformation

Shropshire Council has revealed the impact of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) across the county, revealing that over £12 million has been invested in transformative projects over the past three years.

This significant funding has revitalised communities, bolstered local businesses, and empowered residents, laying a strong foundation for future prosperity.

Since 2022, the UKSPF programme, administered by Shropshire Council, has strategically channeled funds into three key areas: Supporting Local Business, Community & Place, and People & Skills, delivering targeted support where it’s needed most.

Fueling Local Business Growth

A substantial £5 million has been dedicated to Shropshire’s business community, providing tailored support to over 1,400 businesses, from burgeoning start-ups to established enterprises. This support has encompassed grants, innovation vouchers, and expert advice on critical areas such as energy efficiency, marketing, and leadership. The program’s success is evident in the creation of 204 new jobs, the support of 90 new business start-ups, and an impressive reduction of over 6,600 tonnes of CO₂ through sustainability initiatives.

Rachael of Rachael Brown Equine Chiropractor, a beneficiary of the Business Boost 360 initiative funded by UKSPF, shared her positive experience. “Signing up for Business Boost and working with the team at the Shropshire Growth Hub has had a real positive impact on my business,” she stated, highlighting how the program enabled her to launch two new services and streamline operations.

Revitalising Communities and Places

The Community and Place priority received a significant £3.5 million in capital and revenue funding, further boosted by an additional £1.7 million from the Rural Fund. These combined investments have supported 28 diverse projects across the county, focusing on enhancing public spaces and fostering community engagement.

Key achievements include town centre improvements, the restoration of heritage and cultural assets, and the creation of new green spaces and cycle routes. The funding has also benefited community cinemas, arts events, and provided crucial infrastructure support for grassroots organizations, stimulating local engagement and volunteering. Notably, 731 local events and activities have been supported, creating 610 volunteer opportunities, improving 950,410 square metres of green/blue space, and upgrading 18 footpaths and cycleways.

The Montgomery Canal Restoration project stands as a testament to the fund’s impact. John Dodwell, Chair of the Montgomery Canal Partnership, remarked, “The funding has allowed us to improve the towpath and the canal channel itself, plus the biodiversity of the area will also benefit greatly because of the work we’ve been able to do. This funding has not just helped to restore a wonderful part of our heritage – which is over 200 years old – but will also impact positively on economic regeneration and tourism in the area.”

Empowering People and Skills Development

With £1.6 million allocated to the People and Skills strand, Shropshire has successfully delivered five major projects centered on employability, digital inclusion, and workforce development, with 98% of this funding utilized in life-transforming initiatives. Programmes have provided crucial support to individuals furthest from the labour market, helping them gain qualifications and the confidence to re-enter employment.

Community-based learning initiatives have actively tackled digital exclusion, while strengthened partnerships with local employers have ensured that training aligns with the evolving needs of Shropshire’s economy. Cameron Atwal, Assistant Project Manager at the School of Coding & AI, highlighted the transformative power of these programs: “Thanks to UKSPF funding, we’ve equipped people across Shropshire with essential digital skills that change lives. From gaining confidence in using technology to applying new tools at work, the impact has been incredible. These courses unlock potential, create opportunities, and keep our communities ahead in the digital world. At School of Coding & AI, we’re proud to bridge the digital divide across the county.”

Building a Resilient Future

The UK Shared Prosperity Funding has undeniably laid a robust groundwork for long-term prosperity in Shropshire. With significant outcomes already achieved, Shropshire Council remains committed to building on this momentum, ensuring continued investment in its people, places, and enterprises.

Cllr Rob Wilson, Shropshire Council Cabinet Member for Transport and Economic Growth, affirmed the strategic importance of the funding: “The award of this funding for these specific priorities has enabled us to invest in the future of the county despite the financial challenges the Council has faced. It’s been about giving people the tools they need to succeed, future-proof our economy, and revitalise our communities to build a more inclusive, connected, and resilient Shropshire for the future.”