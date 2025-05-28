17.3 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Telford MP hosts first veterans roundtable to tackle key issues including Housing

News
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

In a significant step to improve support for veterans, Telford MP Shaun Davies hosted his first Veterans Roundtable this month at D Squadron Royal Yeomanry in Dawley.

Telford MP Shaun Davies hosted his first Veterans Roundtable at D Squadron Royal Yeomanry in Dawley
The event brought together key decision-makers and members of the local armed forces community, including Telford & Wrekin Council, the Royal British Legion, Healthwatch Telford & Wrekin, Rooftop Housing, Wrekin Housing Group, and Ministry of Defence personnel.

The roundtable focused on key issues raised with Shaun since his election which include transitioning to civilian life, healthcare access, housing, mental health, and employment.

Shaun said: “This was about listening—truly listening—to those who’ve served. By bringing together those with lived experience and decision-making power, we can make the changes that are really needed. Veterans have given so much, and we must ensure they get the support they deserve.”

In Parliament, Shaun has raised veterans’ concerns and welcomed the Veterans Minister to Telford. As a member of the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme, he is committed to deepening his understanding of service life.

Nationally, recent government initiatives include the appointment of the UK’s first Independent Armed Forces Commissioner, a 6% pay rise for service personnel, a £3.5 million Veterans Homelessness Programme, the LGBT Veterans Financial Recognition Scheme, and expansion of the Homes for Heroes programme.

Shaun added: “With many friends and family having served, I know how vital it is to get this right. There’s more to do—but this was a strong first step.”

Locally, Shaun has also campaigned for Telford’s new Armed Forces Hub, set to open at Dawley House. The Christopher Turley Armed Forces Community Hub is named in honour of the late Councillor Chris Turley—a veteran, public servant, and advocate for the armed forces.

The roundtable marked the beginning of a series of ongoing conversations and actions aimed at improving veteran support services in Telford. Veterans living in Telford can continue to share their feedback and issues they need support with by contacting Shaun directly: shaun.davies.mp@parliament.uk

