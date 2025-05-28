Safe and secure cycle storage coming to Shrewsbury town centre

People will have more places to safely store their bikes in Shrewsbury with a new range of “cycle pods” due to be installed across the town centre.

A view of how the new cycle pods will look

The storage units, about half the length of a car, will be placed in a variety of locations in a pilot scheme to enable more people to cycle into and around Shrewsbury – with people invited to reserve their spots now.

Each pod can safely store up to six bikes, the majority will be bookable on a long-term basis for residents or workers who do not have access to safe storage, some will also be available for short-term use.

- Advertisement -

The Shrewsbury Moves Cycle Pods are being installed by the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership, funded through the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

Councillor Rob Wilson, Leader of Shrewsbury Town Council and Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for transport and economic growth, said the project was another positive step forward for widening transport choice in Shrewsbury, following the successful introduction of the Shrewsbury Moves eBike scheme

“We know the lack of safe storage options in the town centre is, for some, a major reason that they don’t cycle around Shrewsbury,” he said.

“These cycle pods have been successfully introduced in a number of towns and cities across the country, often with demand outstripping supply, so we are delighted to have secured funding to bring them to Shrewsbury.

“The Shrewsbury Moves project is all about making it easier for people to access the town centre without having to rely on their car, and improving cycle storage is one way of achieving that.

“I am really looking forward to seeing these cycle pods popping up around the town centre and I’m sure they will make a big difference in helping more people to cycle into Shrewsbury.”

The initial pilot project will see eight storage pods installed in a range of locations within the river loop, with some being “pay as you go” and others part of a subscription service.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID and member of the Big Town Plan Partnership, said the pods were quick to install and locations would be regularly reviewed as part of the project.

“The pods will have a clean and smart design, and we have worked with Shropshire Council’s conservation team to ensure they are in keeping with the town centre environment,” he said.

“They will be installed in a variety of locations to ensure they are easily accessible, but this is a pilot project so we will monitor their use and review the locations on a regular basis.

“Good quality, safe cycle storage is a key requirement for many people living and working in the town centre, so we look forward to seeing how these cycle pods are received.”

For more details, visit shrewsburymoves.com.