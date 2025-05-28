17.3 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
- Advertisement -

MP launches inquiry into ‘shoddy’ rural phone signal

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Helen Morgan MP’s campaign to improve rural mobile phone signal is progressing – with a cross-party inquiry into the subject now underway.

The North Shropshire MP is Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Digital Communities
The North Shropshire MP is Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Digital Communities

The North Shropshire MP is Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Digital Communities, which kicked off its review by questioning Mobile UK and other industry leaders this week.

It comes after the conclusion of the group’s investigation into the digital landline switchover, which exposed flaws in the process and made a series of recommendations to the Government.

- Advertisement -

During the first evidence session of the mobile signal inquiry, Helen was told how the Shared Rural Network had been rolled out ahead of schedule. However, the practical experience of residents across North Shropshire suggest that few real improvements have been made.

This is a point the MP made on the floor of the House of Commons this week as she called for a debate on the issue and for the Government to do more to improve phone signal.

Helen has previously called for Rural Roaming to be introduced to allow users to switch between networks in areas where they can’t get signal with their usual provider.

The MP has previously tabled a new law which would make it a legal requirement for telecoms firms like BT, EE and VMO2 to work together and offer signal in blackspot areas. This is already done for emergency calls and texts and could be rolled out at minimal cost.

Ofcom data suggests just 44% of rural premises in North Shropshire have 4G coverage from all four operators and 4% have no signal from any network. However, this data has repeatedly been challenged by residents on the ground who cannot get signal in areas they are supposed to be able to access it.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said:

“This new inquiry will investigate solutions to the shoddy signal we all experience on a daily basis.

“However, we don’t need data to tell us that signal in Shropshire is not good enough.

“There are still far too many places where you can’t make a call when you need to – and that is wrong in 2025.

“It’s high time the Government took rural areas seriously and provided infrastructure already available elsewhere. If it’s not acceptable in Birmingham, it should not be acceptable in Shropshire.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP