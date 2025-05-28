Market Drayton Swimming Club achieves record success at Regional Championships

Market Drayton Swimming Club is celebrating an outstanding performance at the West Midlands Summer Championships, held over 5-days at the prestigious Sandwell Aquatics Centre.

Twelve swimmers from the club qualified in the highly competitive event and brought home four medals two gold and two bronze

Twelve swimmers from the club qualified for the highly competitive regional event—a record achievement for the team.

Across the competition, the swimmers achieved numerous personal bests, 21 top-eight finishes (securing places in finals), and brought home four medals: two gold and two bronze.

- Advertisement -

Head coach Luke Harris praised the team’s efforts:

“We’re immensely proud of our swimmers’ performances at the West Midlands Summer Championships. Our swimmers fought hard to showcase their improvements, and were all rewarded with new long-course personal bests. It was a great opportunity to celebrate technical and strategic successes, as well as discuss goals going forwards. To take 12 swimmers to the competition is a fantastic milestone for our club.”

Medal Highlights

· Connor Simpson was crowned regional champion in the 50m breaststroke (16-year-old boys), winning gold, whilst also claiming bronze in the 100m breaststroke.

· Paige Simpson secured gold in the 1,500m freestyle, becoming regional champion in her age category.

· Ava Highfield achieved bronze in the 200m breaststroke (14-year-old girls).

All swimmers qualified for the championships by achieving times at previous galas.

Fundraising for Spain Swim Camp

The club is also seeking sponsorship for a training camp in Spain this October, where swimmers will train in an outdoor 50m pool. While parents are covering the cost of their children, the club is fundraising to help coaches and team managers attend.

If you or your business is interested in sponsoring the team, please get in touch at mdscsecretary@hotmail.com