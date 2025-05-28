17.3 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
LGV blaze tackled by fire crews near Lilleshall

Firefighters brought a significant fire involving a large goods vehicle (LGV) under control this morning off Kynnersley Drive near Lilleshall.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) Fire Control received a call reporting the LGV fire at 9.56 am on Wednesday, May 28.

Two fire appliances, one from Telford Central and another from Wellington, were immediately mobilised to the scene. An operations officer was also in attendance to oversee the incident.

Upon arrival, crews found a long curtained van fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters quickly deployed breathing apparatus to safely approach the fire and utilised hosereel jets to extinguish the blaze.

Telford and Wrekin Council representatives were also present at the scene.

The swift action of the fire crews brought the incident to a close, with the stop message received at 10.36 am, just 40 minutes after the initial report.

The road was closed whilst the incident was dealt with.

