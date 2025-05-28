Bridgnorth couple run Great North Run for son Will

A Shropshire mum and dad will be pounding the streets of Newcastle and running the Great North Run to raise money for Hope House children’s hospice where their son receives care.

Will, Chris and Susie

Will Seymour, eight, and his parents Susie and Chris have been cared for by Hope House since they were able to bring him home from hospital after birth.

“We have been with Hope House for such a long time and there really is just nothing like it,” said Susie, 41, who works as a specialist nurse in an adult hospice.

“The nursing and care we have had there has been absolutely incredible and we have been doing what we can to raise money and give something back to the charity that has helped us so much.”

Susie and Chris, 44, who live in Worfield, near Bridgnorth, are currently training for the run on September 7th which is also their wedding anniversary weekend.

“I have joined Bridgnorth Running Club and am up to being able to do 10K – so we’re getting there,” said Susie.

“This will be the first night away we’ve had from Will since he was born, which will be quite emotional. He will be staying at Hope House as we cross the finish line which I’m sure its going to be quite mix of emotions,” said Susie.

When Will was born, scans showed his brain hadn’t developed properly which resulted in him having Infantile Spasms and after a time spent at hospital they were introduced to Hope House.

“Respite stays with Will are my opportunity to enjoy him without being his carer,” says Susie. “I love looking after him but when we are at Hope House I can just immerse myself in enjoying being his mum and not thinking when his next meds are due. We really are treated like kings and queens.

“Part of Will’s condition is that he is very, very visually impaired. At Hope House the play specialists and facilities give him wonderful experiences.

“They have the skills to do that and the confidence and competence to do it alongside knowing that he is likely to have a seizure and he might need some help clearing his chest.”

“Will absolutely adores the pool at Hope House. He gets a lot of dystonia (muscle spasms) so that is incredible for him and he also loves as many baths as possible. He loves being outdoors in the gardens and adores all the attention that he gets. Watching him interact with the other children is also special because it doesn’t happen at home.

“It’s such a special place to us, so if you can sponsor us and help give as much back as we can that would be so appreciated.”

Hope House Children’s Hospices is a charity that gives every local child with a life-threatening condition and their family access to professional care and improves their quality of life from the point of diagnosis, with no charge ever made to families and costs £10 million a year to run its services.

If you would like to sponsor Susie and Chris or sign up for one of Hope House’s places on the Great North Run visit hopehouse.org.uk/will-parents-run.