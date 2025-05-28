17.3 C
Apley residents urged to help police investigation after tree vandalism

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing to local residents for information following an incident of criminal damage where a tree was deliberately cut down near the Princess Royal Hospital.

The tree was deliberately cut down near the Princess Royal Hospital. Photo: West Mercia Police
The tree was deliberately cut down near the Princess Royal Hospital. Photo: West Mercia Police

The incident, which saw two individuals fell a tree with a chainsaw, occurred between 12.30 pm and 1.30 pm on Sunday, May 25.

The tree was located on the outskirts of the hospital grounds in Apley. The Hadley and Leegomery Safer Neighbourhood Team is investigating the damage and is urging anyone who may have witnessed the event or has any information to come forward.

- Advertisement -

“We are investigating criminal damage to a tree in Apley and are appealing to local residents for information,” a police spokesperson stated.

Members of the public with information about the damage are asked to use the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on the West Mercia Police website, quoting incident reference 00183_I_25052025. The form can be accessed online.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, information can be passed on to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.

“It is only by the police and the public working together that we can prevent and detect crime,” the police added, thanking the community for their assistance.

