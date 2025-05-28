5K Lawley charity fun run returns

Runners in Telford are being urged to sign up to a popular 5k fun run that last year attracted over 250 people, signalling its most successful event to date.

The start of last year’s 2024 race

Registration is now open for this year’s Lawley 5k fun run which will take place on Saturday 6th September and is open to runners and walkers alike. Starting at 1pm, the fun run will begin and finish at Lawley’s war memorial, opposite the Grazing Cow pub, and all ages and abilities are invited to join in the fun.

The event is organised by Lawley Running Club and the Lawley Community Consortium (previously known as Lawley Partnership Board), which includes Lawley and Overdale Parish Council and Bournville Village Trust.

- Advertisement -

Rich Handley, Lawley Running Club Group Leader, said: “Last year we had to close registration early as we reached capacity, so if you want to enter this year, it’s best to do it sooner rather than later. The run is open to everyone, we have children running with members of their family or community groups taking it at a pace to suit them. We also run a fancy dress competition, so it’s a great sight for spectators to.”

Nick Freeman, Lawley Estates and Stewardship Manager at Bournville Village Trust, added: “We are really pleased to be supporting the Lawley 5k again this year. It’s a fantastic community event that brings a great mix of people together and importantly, it raises money for important causes. It’s a real pleasure to work with Lawley Running Club and Lawley and Overdale Parish Council to make the event happen.”

It costs £6 to register for the Lawley 5k and each year a local charity benefits from the money raised. In 2024, charity Parents Opening Doors (PODS) received over £1,300.

This year, the Lawley 5k chosen charity is PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide, which is the UK charity dedicated to the prevention of suicide and the promotion of positive mental health and emotional wellbeing in young people.

Councillor and Chair of Lawley & Overdale Parish Council, Mark Boylan commented: “Helping the local community and its residents is what the Parish Council values most and is pleased to be working with our partners to raise funds for PAPRYS. The Council recognises all the hard work the charity undertakes to help young residents like Max and get them the help and support they need with their mental health and wellbeing”.

PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide was chosen in memory of Max Turton, a local resident who attended Lawley Primary School and played for Lawley Lightmoor Comets FC. Max tragically died by suicide at 16 years of age.

Max’s family said: “Max was a hardworking, kind, and caring boy who is missed every day by all that knew him. We are deeply touched by the Parish Council, Bournville Village Trust and the community’s efforts to honour Max’s memory through fundraising events. PAPYRUS is a cause close to our hearts, and their dedication to preventing young suicides and supporting mental health initiatives is invaluable. We believe that by coming together, we can make a meaningful difference and provide hope and support to those who need it most. Max’s legacy will live on through the positive change we can achieve together.”

To register for the event, please go to lawleyrunningclub.co.uk/lrc-events/lawley-5km-fun-run/