War hero and TV star among speakers for Innovation After Injury conference

Inspirational speakers ranging from a decorated war hero to a TV star who battled back after a life-altering car accident will be coming to Shrewsbury for a special event next year.

The Innovation After Injury conference is being hosted by Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors at Theatre Severn on March 4, featuring talks about how new technology can help recovery, along with stories from people who have overcome major challenges in their own lives.

Former Royal Marines Commando, Mark Ormrod MBE, is one of the headline speakers who will explain his journey as the UK’s first triple amputee from the Afghanistan conflict after being injured on Christmas Eve in 2007.

Since then he has become a popular author, motivational speaker and Britain’s most successful-ever Invictus Games athlete, along with winning BBC South-West’s Sports Personality of the Year, with Prince Harry describing him as “Britain’s answer to Superman”.

Another headline speaker at the conference will be Andrew Jenkins, who became a familiar face to millions after making the final of the BBC TV show, The Traitors, in 2024.

Many years before that, aged just 21, Andrew was involved in a serious car accident which left him in a coma for four weeks, with doctors fearing he would never walk, talk or recognise his loved ones again. But he defied the odds and is now on a mission to use his story as a beacon of hope for others.

Dawn Humphries, head of the personal injury team at Lanyon Bowdler, said the Innovation After Injury conference would be an inspiring event for people who had survived major injuries, along with professionals working in rehabilitation or support services.

“This is the third event of its type we have held at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury, following the hugely successful Thriving After Brain Injury conference in March 2024 and Surviving Brain Injury – the Journey in 2016,” she said.

“We are delighted to be welcoming Mark Ormrod and Andrew Jenkins who will be sharing their very different, but equally inspiring stories about battling back from life-changing injuries.

“We will also have specialists sharing their knowledge about a range of subjects, such as how nutrition and sleeping well can aid recovery, along with discussions about new technology in rehabilitation and innovations in medication.

“We are expecting another excellent turnout from a wide variety of people, and early bird tickets are available now for what is sure to be an informative and uplifting event.”

The Innovation After Injury conference is being supported by headline sponsors MedBrief, which supplies digital case management facilities for law firms, and legal expenses insurance provider, ARAG, along with further sponsors, No5 Barristers’ Chambers, Paladin Experts and France + Associates.

For more information about the event and to book tickets, contact the team on 01743 280280 or email marketing@lblaw.co.uk .