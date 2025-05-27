Train operators unveil major investment in Shrewsbury maintenance facility

West Midlands Railway (WMR) and Transport for Wales (TfW) are celebrating the completion of a major £3million upgrade at a key depot in Shrewsbury.

WMR and TfW showcased the upgrades to representatives from local authorities and the wider rail industry at a special event

The investment into the depot’s infrastructure comes as part of an initiative to improve the service on the Shrewsbury line. It follows WMR’s new fleet of Class 196s entering service on the line between Shrewsbury and Birmingham in 2022 and TfW’s Class 197 fleet entering service in 2023.

WMR and TfW showcased the upgrades to representatives from local authorities and the wider rail industry at a special event on the site today (Friday 23 May).

- Advertisement -

The investment includes an innovative smart lighting system, fuelling facilities, additional servicing capacity, safe walking routes and upgraded staff facilities. Additionally, WMR has recruited three new full-time employees, bringing new jobs to the local area.

WMR’s upgrades are part of a major £1billion investment in new trains and infrastructure by the West Midlands operator and its sister company London Northwestern Railway. Separate upgrade work is underway at Tyseley depot in Birmingham, where the Class 196s are maintained.

John Doughty, engineering director at West Midlands Railway, said: “We are committed to investing in our depots across the network, so we can provide our maintenance and presentation team with the facilities they need to improve the train fleet and therefore continue to enhance the passenger experience.

“As a key employer across the West Midlands, we are pleased to have recruited three new technicians, allowing us to improve performance and ensure our fleet is in tip-top condition when it starts its day in service.”

Arnaud Dewally, project manager at Transport for Wales said: “Shrewsbury is a key location on the Wales and Borders network for Transport for Wales and this multi-million-pound investment is vital for the roll out of our brand-new Class 197 trains on the Cambrian Line, as part of an £800m in new trains on behalf of the Welsh Government.”

Julia Buckley, MP for Shrewsbury, said: “This investment is so welcome and long overdue on our local services to Birmingham. Residents write to me on a regular basis about the reliability of local services which are essential lifelines for commuters, students, tourists and businesses alike.

“The recent upgrades show significant improvement for passengers and I know from my own experience on these routes that there are more seats, more facilities, more space for disability access and all in all, a much more enjoyable travel experience for all aboard.”