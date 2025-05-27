RJAH Paediatric Team crowned winners for transforming hospital experience

The Paediatric Team at Shropshire’s specialist orthopaedic hospital have earned national recognition – being named winners at the prestigious National Orthopaedic Alliance (NOA) Excellence in Orthopaedics Awards.

Stacey Keegan, Chief Executive; Suzanne Marsden, Alice Ward and Children’s Outpatients Manager; Lotte James, Paediatric Pre-Operative Assessment Sister; and Harry Turner, Chair; at the National Orthopaedic Alliance (NOA) Excellence in Orthopaedics Awards.

The team picked up the Supporting Patients of their Pathway Award at the ceremony, which formed part of the NOA Annual Members’ Conference, for their work on improving pre-admission and procedure experiences for children, a project that has transformed pre-operative services for young patients and their families.

The comprehensive pre-assessment pathway supports children coming to Alice Ward, the dedicated children’s ward at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, for surgery, rehabilitation and other procedures, and has been designed to improve their overall experience.

The service includes both face-to-face and virtual appointment options, integrated support from the Play Team, and innovative digital tools such as Remcare and the Little Journey app. It offers tailored interventions for children with high levels of anxiety or more complex needs, helping to reduce stress and improve outcomes.

Suzanne Marsden, Alice Ward and Children’s Outpatients Manager, said: “We are thrilled to have won this award – it’s a real reflection of the team’s dedication to putting children and families at the heart of everything we do.

“I must specially thank Lotte James, Paediatric Pre-Operative Assessment Sister, and Polly Brown, Play Specialist, for their key roles in creating a more personalised and supportive service, and it’s fantastic to see that recognised on a national stage.”

Louise Hissey, Alice Ward and Children’s Outpatients Manager, said: “Hospital visits can be a daunting experience for children, so we’ve focused on making things as smooth and reassuring as possible, from virtual tours to therapeutic play and early discharge planning.

“We’re proud of the progress we’ve made and I’m grateful to work alongside such a committed team.”

The pre-assessment service now sees all elective paediatric surgical cases and continues to evolve, including work to extend support to dental patients on the hospital site.

Since the introduction of the service, the team has seen a reduction in cancellations, earlier identification of clinical risks and a more efficient discharge process, all contributing to improved patient experience.

Stacey Keegan, Chief Executive at RJAH, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for our Paediatric Team and so well deserved.

“The improvements made to the pre-admission experience are having a real impact on children and their families and they should be proud of their dedication in delivering safe, compassionate and child-centred care.”

The NOA Excellence in Orthopaedics Awards recognise NOA member organisations, projects and teams that have distinguished themselves through exemplary contributions, influence, and commitment to transforming services across orthopaedics – both clinically and non-clinically.

Alice Febre, NOA Programme Director, said: “This year’s NOA Excellence in Orthopaedics Awards highlighted the depth of talent and innovation across NOA member organisations.

“The winning projects demonstrated exceptional impact and leadership in improving orthopaedic care, and the dedication and progress being made across the sector was evident.”