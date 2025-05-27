Donations for promise auction needed to help send rugby pupils on South American tour

Pupils at a Telford school are calling on local businesses to support a promise auction next month as they try to raise the final £2,000 to fund a rugby tour of South America this summer.

A campaign was launched by pupils at Haberdashers’ Abraham Darby Academy in Madeley a year ago to fund the life-changing sporting trip to one of the Southern Hemisphere’s hotbeds of Rugby Union and they need one final push to reach their target.

The youngsters have now issued a plea for local businesses to donate items, products, services or experiences for a promise auction to be held on June 6th in the hope of raising the final funding necessary for the trip.

Will Bennett, Haberdashers’ Abraham Darby Academy’s Head of Rugby, said: “The response to our fundraising campaign has been amazing and we would like to thank everyone who has supported us so far – it really is appreciated.

“The tour of Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay will take place after the boys finish their GCSEs and it promises to be the trip of a lifetime – something they will remember for the rest of their lives.

“People have been very generous by sponsoring each player, we also had an incredible £10,000 donated from Premier Roofing, and we are now making one final effort to raise the last £2k with a promise auction.

“With the tour fast approaching the promise auction is pivotal in helping us raise the remaining funds, so we are hoping local businesses will donate prizes to make that a successful event and see us over our fundraising finishing line. Donations could be gift vouchers, experience, products or a service – anything really that would encourage people to bid on.”

Rugby has proved very important in helping to raise aspirations and academic results within Haberdashers’ Abraham Darby Academy and success on the rugby field has led to the players becoming role models for other pupils.

In the past 10 years the school has introduced a challenging rugby programme that sees all age groups training on a weekly basis, taking part in national and local competitions, as well as being the only state school in Shropshire to take part in Saturday rugby fixtures.

Mr Bennett said: “Rugby at the academy is instrumental in developing personal and team skills, provides discipline, inspires hard work and endeavour and offers new

horizons for our young people. Our tour of South America has the potential to increase aspirations, raise awareness of a different culture and widen perspectives.

“In addition to playing fixtures against top school rugby teams, the trip will offer our pupils other potentially life-changing opportunities such as visiting the Iguazu falls and Gaucho cowboy experiences on the plains of Argentina.”

To make a donation to the promise auction, contact Mr Bennett by emailing will.bennett@taw.org.uk or by calling 01952 38600.