Clean-up work begins on A442 and A4169 in Telford

Telford & Wrekin Council has today begun a clean-up operation targeting two of the borough’s busiest dual carriageways, as part of its annual Pride in Our Community programme.

The clean-up operation includes litter picking. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The work will focus on the A442 and A4169, with activities including litter picking, grass cutting and verge maintenance along with general roadside cleansing.

Councillor Carolyn Healy (Lab) Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning & Sustainability said: “Our crews are working hard to keep our borough clean and tidy. We repeatedly tidy up the major routes due to ongoing littering and the need to maintain greenery. As always, we aim to keep disruption to motorists to a minimum.

“Much of the litter on the A442 is avoidable and costs of cleaning could be much better spent in the community.”

Residents and motorists are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and are thanked in advance for their patience and cooperation.

Councillor Richard Overton (Lab) Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways,: Housing & Enforcement added “Littering remains a criminal offence under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 and our environmental enforcement officers continue to enforce this legislation across the borough.”

“Officers can issue a fine of £150 to registered keepers of vehicles if litter is thrown from their vehicle. This is the case even if they were not in the vehicle or did not throw the litter.”

Works will take place until Saturday 31st May.