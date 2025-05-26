Telford man charged with grooming offences

A Telford man has been charged with a range of serious offences, including attempting to communicate with a child for sexual gratification, following an arrest on Friday evening.

Jason Hart, 52, of Shawfield Close, Sutton Hill, Telford, faces charges of attempting to communicate with a child under 16 for sexual gratification and attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming. He has also been charged with theft of children’s underwear and possession of a class B drug – cannabis.

The charges come after an arrest made on the evening of Friday, May 23.

- Advertisement -

Hart is scheduled to appear before Kidderminster Magistrates Court today, Monday, May 26.