Hundreds sign Stuart Anderson MP’s banking hubs petition

Almost 200 residents have signed a petition launched by Stuart Anderson MP calling for banking hubs in South Shropshire. It follows the closure of Lloyds Bank branches in Ludlow and Bridgnorth, two of the constituency’s major market towns.

Stuart Anderson MP

In January, Lloyds Banking Group announced plans to close a further 136 of its high street branches. This included their branches in Ludlow and Bridgnorth, which each had 720 and 638 monthly customers respectively.

In a letter to Stuart, Lloyds stated that “many customers now choose to bank through their mobile app or online.” However, Stuart’s survey revealed that many customers do not feel confident using the Internet for financial services.

165 residents signed Stuart’s petition, which ran on his website between February and April 2025. This included residents from Bridgnorth and Ludlow as well as other villages that will be impacted by the bank closures such as Church Stretton and Cleobury Mortimer.

Stuart’s consultation revealed major support for banking hubs, which help retain access to cash and banking services. Stuart added that this would not only benefit residents, but charities and community organisations.

Analysis shared with Stuart by Lloyds confirmed that 67% of personal customers at the Bridgnorth branch are aged 55 or above, while this figure stands at 66% for Ludlow.

Lloyds has signposted the Hereford branch as an alternative for Ludlow customers – although it is almost 23 miles away. It also signposted Bridgnorth residents to the Tettenhall branch in Wolverhampton, which is some 11.55 miles away.

Banking hubs were developed under the last government as part of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2023, with the sector committing to deliver 350 of them by the end of the Parliament.

Their specific location is determined independently by LINK, the operator of the UK’s largest ATM network. So, Stuart has written to them to make the case for banking hubs in South Shropshire.

Stuart has also shared the results with Economic Secretary to the Treasury Emma Reynolds MP. In this role, the Minister is responsible for financial inclusion.

Stuart Anderson MP said: “I am pleased that almost 200 residents have signed my petition calling for banking hubs in South Shropshire. It follows the closure of Lloyds Bank branches in Ludlow and Bridgnorth.

“My consultation demonstrates huge support for banking hubs, which would provide much-needed access to vital financial services. I have now submitted the evidence to both the Minister for Financial Inclusion and LINK, the organisation responsible for the location of banking hubs. I hope that they will take seriously the concerns we have raised.”