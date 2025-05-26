14.2 C
Firefighters tackle fire at farm shop near Much Wenlock

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A farm shop at East Wall, near Much Wenlock, was significantly damaged by a fire that broke out in the early hours of this morning.

The scene of the damaged farm shop following the fire early this morning. Photo: SFRS
The scene of the damaged farm shop following the fire early this morning. Photo: SFRS

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were alerted to the blaze at Wenlock Edge Farm Shop just after 3 am.

Four fire appliances, including a Water Carrier, from Bridgnorth, Church Stretton, Craven Arms, Much Wenlock, Shrewsbury, and Tweedale, were dispatched to the scene, along with an Operations Officer.

Firefighters, using six breathing apparatus sets, brought the fire under control by 5:46 am, deploying three main jets and utilising a Manitou vehicle for assistance.

A spokesperson for SFRS stated that the entire building was engulfed in flames upon their arrival, and it took approximately two hours to bring it under control. They also mentioned that 24 breathing apparatus sets were rotated throughout the incident and four jets were used for extinguishment.

Crews, a water bowser, and Command Officers remained on site for several more hours to damp down hotspots and ensure safety. Fortunately, there were no reported casualties.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and will be investigated. Fire investigation teams are expected to attend later today to determine the exact cause of ignition.

