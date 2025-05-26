Environment Agency prosecutes father and son for assaulting fisheries officers

A father and son who assaulted two Environment Agency Water Bailiffs at a Fishery near Bridgnorth have been ordered to pay fines and costs totalling more than £12,000 by Telford Magistrate’s Court.

The officers were assaulted at Poole Hall Fishery

Fines and costs totalling £6,937.00 were imposed on Andrew Bowman, 44, of Cross Place Dudley.

This was made up of a £488 fine for assault, £146 for fishing without a licence, a victim surcharge of £253 and costs of £6,000. He was also ordered to pay £50 compensation to one of the Water Bailiffs he assaulted.

He had pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to assaulting the officers at Poole Hall Fishery on 6 September 2023. This case was heard by Telford Magistrates court on April 25 2025.

His father, Sidney Bowman, 75, also of Cross Place Dudley, had admitted similar charges in a hearing on 3 October 2024.

He was ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £5,128. This was made up of a £660 fine for assault, £146 for fishing without a licence, a victim’s surcharge of £322 and costs of £4,000.

Environment Agency Water Bailiffs are deemed to be constables for the purposes of enforcing fisheries legislation and are also protected under the Assaults on Emergency Workers (Offences) Act 2018.

The court was told that the pair were fishing when approached by the two bailiffs who were checking fishing licences.

Andrew Bowman refused to give the officers his details and advised his father not to do so as well. Failing to provide name and address details, when requested by a Water Bailiff, is an offence.

After the officers cautioned Andrew Bowman for not providing his details, he became verbally and physically threatening and began to move his equipment.

The officers fearing for their safety moved a fishing knife away from the defendants. Andrew Bowman then assaulted one officer by striking him in the face after the bailiffs said they were removing their fishing gear for evidence.

This was followed by Sidney Bowman also assaulting the officer by attempting to grab his chest, where the officer’s radio was, and in doing so poked him in the eye with flailing arms.

The court was told as the incident continued Andrew Bowman had to be taken to the ground after he refused to allow the officers to put handcuffs on him.

Andrew Bowman gave the officers incorrect details, stating he was called David Wilkes and a wrong address.

The incident ended with police attendance resulting in Andrew and Sidney Bowman providing their correct details.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said:

“These sentences handed out show that the courts will not allow assault of public servants to go unpunished. It sends out a strong message to other people trying to stop our officers from performing their duties.

“Our officers do endure abuse and threats of violence in carrying out important work to protect people and the environment. The Environment Agency will not hesitate to prosecute those that obstruct or assault its staff.

“If people suspect illegal fishing incidents they should call our 24/7 hotline on 0800 807060.”