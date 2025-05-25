15.5 C
Shropshire
Sunday, May 25, 2025
- Advertisement -

Teenager charged over Whitchurch vandalism spree

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A 17-year-old girl has been charged with six counts of criminal damage following a series of vandalism incidents that have plagued Whitchurch in recent months.

The teenager, who cannot be identified publicly due to legal restrictions concerning minors, is accused of causing damage at multiple locations across the town during March and April.

The affected sites include Whitchurch Police Station, Whitchurch Delivery Office, and Whitchurch Community Hospital.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, she faces three separate charges related to damage within Jubilee Park.

The charges come after a period of heightened concern among residents and local authorities regarding the spate of criminal damage.

The accused is scheduled to appear at Telford Youth Court on June 11, where proceedings will begin in relation to the alleged offenses.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP