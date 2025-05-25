Teenager charged over Whitchurch vandalism spree

A 17-year-old girl has been charged with six counts of criminal damage following a series of vandalism incidents that have plagued Whitchurch in recent months.

The teenager, who cannot be identified publicly due to legal restrictions concerning minors, is accused of causing damage at multiple locations across the town during March and April.

The affected sites include Whitchurch Police Station, Whitchurch Delivery Office, and Whitchurch Community Hospital.

Additionally, she faces three separate charges related to damage within Jubilee Park.

The charges come after a period of heightened concern among residents and local authorities regarding the spate of criminal damage.

The accused is scheduled to appear at Telford Youth Court on June 11, where proceedings will begin in relation to the alleged offenses.