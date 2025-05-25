15.5 C
Sunday, May 25, 2025
PCC continues to fund knife crime prevention project with a further £288k

A project focused on steering young people away from knife crime has received further funding from Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion.

John Campion pictured in Ludlow. Photo: X / @JohnPaulCampion
The award-winning Steer Clear project, delivered by The Children’s Society, has been granted more than £250,000 to continue providing extensive 1-to-1 support and multi-agency workshops.

As part of the PCC’s commitment to break the cycle of crime, as set out in his West Mercia Safer Communities Plan, the project will be awarded £288k this financial year (2025/2026).

Through education, mentoring, support and diversionary activity, Steer Clear aims to improve young people’s understanding of knife crime and offers alternative solutions, with the aim of reducing serious youth violence.

Taking the PCC’s total funding to £825k since 2023, the project has made a difference to many lives and communities, whilst delivering on his commitment to break the cycle of crime.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “Knife crime devastates families and communities, and while the number of offences are relatively low in West Mercia, one life lost is one too many.

“I am proud to play my part by continuing to support The Children’s Society’s work with the Steer Clear project making a real difference by educating and supporting young people about the dangers of carrying a knife.”

Nick Cook, Director of Young People’s Services at The Children’s Society said: “We’re delighted that Steer Clear has received extra funding to continue this vital work. Too many young people are drawn into dangerous situations through fear or lack of choices. This support means we can reach even more children with the tools, knowledge and confidence to steer clear of harm, and build safer futures.”

As part of the work to tackle knife crime, West Mercia Police is currently running Operation Sceptre which supports the focus on prevention, education and engagement.

