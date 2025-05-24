Stuart Anderson MP has urged venues across South Shropshire’s heritage sector to apply for funding to assist with maintenance repairs and upgrades. He has written to local organisations about support available from the Government’s £270 million ‘Arts Everywhere’ Fund.

Stuart Anderson MP promotes support for heritage assets in South Shropshire

Stuart has said that the investment continues the previous government’s “proud legacy of investing in cultural and historical assets” across the country. It includes a further round of funding from for the Museum Estate and Development Fund (MEND).

The flagship capital maintenance scheme, which supports museum renovation projects, opened for more applications on 6th May 2025. It makes £25 million available for the fifth iteration of this popular fund, which supports museums to undertake vital infrastructure projects and tackle urgent maintenance backlogs.

Launched in 2021, venues have so far received more than £80 million from the first four rounds of funding. A new £20 million Museum Renewal Fund has also been created to help venues in this sector expand access to their collections and programmes.

Meanwhile, the Government has announced £15 million for heritage buildings at risk. This builds on Historic England’s existing Repair Grants for Heritage at Risk programme. It provides grants for repairs and conservation to heritage buildings at risk, focusing on those sites with most need.

A further £4.85 million will enable community groups to take ownership of neglected heritage buildings and bring them back into good use. This follows a request that Stuart had made in August 2024, calling on Ministers to continue funding schemes that saved hundreds of cherished assets for the benefit of local communities.

Stuart is promoting the support as part of his plan to unlock rural prosperity. This seeks to deliver opportunities, development, and growth needed to boost the rural economy. In Shropshire, tourism has raised over £200 million for the local economy since 2021 – with more than 10 million day visits and 2.9 million bed-nights in the county.

Stuart Anderson MP said:

“Heritage assets in our local communities serve as major tourist attractions. In Shropshire, tourism has raised more than £200 million for the local economy since 2021. With so much heritage right on our doorstep, I want to help museums and other heritage assets to keep telling our county’s history. It is also vital that these assets are protected from neglect. So, I am pleased that the Government has announced a £270 million investment for the sector. This continues the previous government’s proud legacy of investing in Britain’s cultural and historical assets. I urge all local groups to apply for this funding so our community can get its fair share of support.”