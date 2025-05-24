BAE Systems supports RAF Museum transformation with major investment

The Royal Air Force Museum has announced a new partnership and major investment from BAE Systems, in support of the Inspiring Everyone: RAF Museum Midlands Development Programme.

Sir Stephen Hillier, RAFM Chair of Trustees, Sir Stuart Atha, BAE Systems, Maggie Appleton, RAFM CEO, Cliff Robson, BAE Systems. Photo: RAF Museum

This significant contribution towards the redevelopment of the Museum’s Midlands site will help transform the visitor experience. Funding will support the refurbishment of a historic hangar to house a new exhibition, alongside enhanced learning and community engagement opportunities aimed at broadening access and deepening public understanding of the RAF’s role, past, present, and future.

The investment was formally announced by RAF Museum CEO Maggie Appleton and Sir Stuart Atha, Director of Defence Capability at BAE Systems, at the Museum’s spring reception on 13 May, attended by key supporters, stakeholders, dignitaries and members of the community involved in developing the programme.

As a founding partner, BAE Systems’ generous funding will be directed towards the redevelopment of a 1930s hangar which will house a new exhibition and state-of-the-art learning centre alongside visitor facilities. The new immersive exhibition will explore the RAF’s critical role from 1980 to the present day. As a trusted partner to the RAF and expertise in aerospace, defence, and advanced technology, BAE Systems is uniquely positioned to support the Museum as it explores the RAF’s evolving role in Air, Space and Cyber operations.

Highlights of the hangar will include a BAE Systems Red Arrows Hawk T1, greeting visitors as they enter, and a 1:1 model of the future Tempest combat air system, both cutting-edge technologies developed by BAE Systems.

Alongside the transformed hangar, the Museum will also deliver:

– A major engagement programme that will harness the power of RAF heritage todeliver a range of creative, wellbeing and skills development activities

– A purpose-built Collections Hub, enabling the Museum’s stored collection to be brought on site and opened to the public for the first time

– A new public realm providing spaces for outdoor learning, activities, and picnicking, while increasing biodiversity

Maggie Appleton, RAF Museum CEO, said:

“The RAF Museum is hugely grateful to BAE Systems for their significant investment and continued commitment to helping us transform how we share the RAF story. Our ambitious redevelopment programme will explore the Royal Air Force’s enduring impact on global aviation, innovation, and defence, while bringing to life the personal stories of those who have served, in powerful and engaging ways. This support will play a vital role in ensuring the Museum remains a place of inspiration, learning and remembrance for generations to come.”

Sir Stuart Atha, Director of Defence Capability, BAE Systems, said:

“As a proud and long-standing supporter of the Armed Forces, we are delighted to help fund the RAF Museum Midlands Development Programme. This is an initiative that will help tell the story of the RAF and through outreach programmes inspire current and future generations. Having worked alongside the RAF throughout their history, we are honoured to help preserve our common heritage and are proud to support those who serve and protect us.”

Work on the hangar redevelopment and wider transformation programme will begin later this year, with completion expected by summer 2027. The project has been made possible with the support of funders including The National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Royal Air Force, as well as the RAF Museum’s own investment.

To find out more about the redevelopment project and how you can get involved, visit rafmuseum.org/midlands. The Museum is open daily from 10.00am and admission is free.