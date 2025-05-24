£1 million cancer trial reaches major milestone

A £1 million research study taking place at the Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) in Telford has reached a major milestone in its aim to revolutionise the diagnosis of colorectal cancer.

The Triomic Colorectal Team

The trial, being run by The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), has now recruited more than 500 patients from Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin in its study, which will reduce the amount of time patients are waiting and worrying about a colorectal cancer diagnosis.

The TRIOMIC study is developing a new test which aims to drastically reduce the number of patients who require an invasive colonoscopy. It will also take place away from a hospital setting at the CDC at Hollinswood House, Stafford Park.

More than 500 symptomatic patients on the Colorectal Urgent Suspected Cancer pathway at SaTH have been recruited for the new test, which is quick and pain free, utilising the Oricol™ device by collecting rectal mucus samples. The samples are then tested at laboratories for abnormal cells from cancer and significant polyps.

If successful, eight out of ten patients will know that they haven’t got cancer within five days of the test, rather than having a 45-minute colonoscopy requiring full bowel preparation and a separate visit to hospital.

The innovative technology is improving the experience of patients, easing the pressures on staff who are working above capacity and decreasing costs for SaTH, which runs the county’s acute hospitals and CDC.

Origin Sciences has provided funding for the staff and capital costs to allow development of the new pathway – three clinic rooms have been created at the CDC and 14 members of staff have been recruited.

This is just one of over 50 research studies being carried out at SaTH, with thousands of patients have taken part in these trials every year. These studies are helping to shape the future of healthcare locally, and potentially worldwide.



Dr John Jones, Executive Medical Director, said: “Research and innovation helps us to determine the best treatments and play a vital role in the care we deliver. We are always looking for opportunities to improve, whether it is how we transform surgical care, reducing screening waiting times through working differently, or trialling new processes to reduce waste. Embracing new ways of working can make a real difference to the care we provide.”

This comes as the Trust celebrates its annual Research, Education and Improvement Week, which shines a spotlight on its innovative research trials and recognises how research and innovation play such a crucial role in healthcare.

