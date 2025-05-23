Two new Coronation Woodlands completed in Shropshire

Shropshire’s countryside has been transformed this year with the creation of two new woodlands, spanning 75 hectares and home to more than 130,000 new trees – each one planted by hand.

The woodland at Picklescott is among five sites in the west of England. Photo: Forestry England

The two woodlands – Picklescott, and Lower Lye – are among five sites across the west of England, totalling 217 hectares planted with 320,000 trees.

Each woodland has been carefully designed to blend with the surrounding landscape and features a rich mix of broadleaf and conifer tree species, chosen for their suitability for future climate conditions and their ability to support local biodiversity. Species such as Pedunculate Oak, Sessile Oak, Alder, Scots Pine and Monterey Pine have been planted. At both sites, shrubs such as dogwood, hawthorn, and elder have been planted along the woodland edges to attract wildlife.

Picklescott will also play a key role in forest science, with long-term species research projects that will influence forest planting and management of the future.

Supported by the Nature for Climate Fund, the new ‘Coronation Woodlands’ celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

The public are now able explore the new woodlands. While there are no formal trails or car parks, both sites are accessible via existing public rights of way.

Kevin Stannard, Forestry England’s Forest Management Director in the West of England, said:

“These new woodlands are part of Forestry England’s most ambitious woodland creation initiative for decades. They will bring benefits for hundreds of years, providing crucial green spaces for communities, providing a sustainable source of

timber and supporting wildlife to flourish. And they’ll help tackle the climate emergency through the many benefits woodlands offer from carbon storage and flood mitigation to supporting air quality and soil health.

“Planting the trees is the final step in a long and collaborative process, from acquiring and surveying land, to designing the forest layout and consulting with communities. I’m incredibly proud to see the last tree planted and looking forward to watching these news woodlands become part of our landscape.”

The new woodlands at Picklescott and Lower Lye are part of Forestry England’s four-year woodland creation programme, supported by the Government’s Nature for Climate Fund. Nationally, the programme has planted 1.8 million trees across 16 new woodlands in England, covering 1,000 hectares – one of the most significant expansions of England’s forests in decades.

Alongside their role in fighting climate change, these new forests will provide sustainable timber, support flood management, improve air quality, and offer green spaces for communities to connect with nature.

Forestry England aims to create 2,000 hectares of new woodland by 2026 and is already planning further planting over the next year, continuing its commitment to growing resilient, diverse and beautiful forests for the future.