Telford & Wrekin Council seeks views on responsible dog ownership

Telford & Wrekin Council is inviting residents to share their views on new proposals aimed at encouraging responsible dog ownership and ensuring dogs are well-behaved in public areas.

The public spaces protection order (PSPO) to help tackle dog fouling and nuisance came into effect last year

Dog Control Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPO) 2025, put restrictions on areas which apply to everyone and can be enforced by the police and council officers.

Failure to comply means fines of £100 can be issued, if they are not paid, further action can be taken and up to a maximum of £1,000 can then be issued.

The restrictions within the order are that:

– People must clear up after their dogs

– Have the appropriate means to clear up

– No dogs are allowed to enter fenced/gated children’s play areas.

Councillor Richard Overton, (Lab) Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing & Enforcement said: “This council is committed to creating a cleaner, greener and safer place and extending this order to stop certain behaviours in public places that have caused problems for the communities.

“We would prefer not to have to use these powers but sadly some owners are not responsible and this impacts upon those who are.

“Dog fouling is unpleasant for people seeking to enjoy our beautiful parks, nature reserves and open spaces. It also poses health risks, with direct contact potentially leading to toxocariasis – a dangerous infection affecting humans that can cause dizziness, nausea asthma and even blindness or seizures.

“Some areas are clearly signposted as dog exclusion zones such as children’s play parks and where we have clear evidence of breaches of these orders, we will issue fines.

Residents are encouraged to take part in the consultation and share their views in the survey here.