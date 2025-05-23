Shrewsbury’s Greenhouse open evening celebrates community and horticultural excellence

Over 150 residents gathered at Shrewsbury Town Council’s Weeping Cross Nursery on Wednesday for the Greenhouse Open Evening – a vibrant showcase of the town’s preparations for the 2025 Bloom campaign and its entry into the Britain in Bloom UK Finals this summer.

Amy Jones of Shrewsbury Town Council pictured with Margaret Thrower, daughter of the late and legendary Percy Thrower

The event offered visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the Council’s award-winning horticultural efforts. Nursery manager Pete Jenks led a floral demonstration of a ‘Dalek’ flower bed, while Amy Jones, known for her work in the Quarry and Dingle, demonstrated the preparation of the colourful hanging baskets that will soon brighten Shrewsbury’s streets and shopfronts.

Attendees also took part in a light-hearted competition to guess the number of plants in a specially created rabbit-shaped floral sculpture.

Newly elected Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Alex Wagner, attended the event and praised the impressive range of plant displays—including nostalgic heliotrope cuttings long associated with Percy Thrower’s legacy. The Mayor also commended the work of the Stepping Up team, whose display of before-and-after project photographs highlighted the team’s impact on town centre improvements. “They’re bringing pride back into the town centre,” said the Mayor. “These are local people, and it’s great to see our in-house team leading the way rather than relying on contractors.”

The evening also featured a range of engaging exhibits:

– Large photo boards of flowers, The Quarry, The Dingle and the Town Council’s countryside sites

– A showcase by Condover College, who have students that work at the nursery three days a week

– A tour of the Town Council’s workshop and maintenance equipment presented by Darren Woods and Mark Preece

– An update on countryside management by Drew Ganley from the Countryside team

– A presentation on tree care from Council Tree Officer Mike Pugh

Also in attendance were key members of the Shrewsbury in Bloom Committee, including Chair Stuart Farmer, Pam Moseley, Jane Mackenzie, and Margaret Thrower, daughter of the late and legendary Percy Thrower, adding a special historic connection to the evening’s celebrations.

Shrewsbury Town Council extends its heartfelt thanks to all who attended, helping make the event a true celebration of community pride and floral excellence as the town prepares to once again compete on the national stage.