Prolific Telford shoplifter hit with two-year ban from town centre stores

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A persistent Telford shoplifter has been handed a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) after being convicted of his latest theft, aimed at curbing his repeated offending in the town.

Jason Challoner
Jason Challoner, 35, of Spout Way, Telford, appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Wednesday where he was dealt with for a theft committed on March 1, 2025.

Challoner was found guilty of stealing £255.50 worth of steaks from the Marks and Spencer food hall on Dean Street. He concealed the items in a shopping bag before leaving the store without attempting to pay.

For this offence, Challoner received an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

However, due to his extensive history of similar offences, West Mercia Police successfully applied for a Criminal Behaviour Order, which was granted yesterday. This CBO will remain in effect for two years and imposes strict restrictions on Challoner, banning him from entering several key retail locations in Telford.

The stores Challoner is prohibited from entering include:

– Boots on North Sherwood Street and the Wrekin Retail Park

– Asda, Malinslee, Telford town centre

– M&S, Dean Street, Telford town centre

– House of Fraser, New Row, Telford town centre

West Mercia Police are urging members of the public to report any sightings of Challoner in these prohibited stores, or any other criminal activity, as soon as possible via their online reporting tool. In an emergency, individuals should always dial 999.

