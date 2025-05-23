20.3 C
Friday, May 23, 2025
Oswestry robber jailed for three years after axe threat

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A man who threatened staff with an axe during a robbery at an Oswestry jewellers has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Shrewsbury Justice Centre. Photo: Google Street View
Shane Roberts, 47, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of a bladed article and was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Wednesday, May 21.

The court heard that on April 22, Roberts entered Oswestry Goldsmiths on Church Street, armed with an axe, and demanded money from the till. He threatened a member of staff, demanding cash, before leaving the shop with £115.

He was located and arrested by police officers on Ferrers Road just moments after the robbery.

He was subsequently charged with robbery and being in possession of a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place.

Police Constable Megan Brice, the investigating officer, expressed her solidarity with the victim, stating, “I can’t even begin to imagine the terror faced by the staff within the shop that afternoon. Nobody should go to work and face such a traumatic experience.”

PC Brice added, “I hope the sentencing will give Roberts time to reflect on his actions and that this is a clear message that crime such as this will not be tolerated in our community.”

