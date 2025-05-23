Hereford-Shrewsbury rail line remains closed following collision

The mainline between Hereford and Shrewsbury will remain closed today, Friday, May 23, as recovery and repair efforts continue following a serious collision between a passenger train and a tractor-trailer near Leominster on Thursday morning.

The incident, which occurred at a level crossing, injured several passengers and brought rail services in the region to a standstill.

The collision happened just after 10.45 am yesterday at Nordan Farm, Leominster, when the 8.30 am Manchester Piccadilly to Cardiff service, carrying 56 passengers, struck a tractor-trailer at a farm crossing. While the train remained on the tracks, the impact triggered a significant emergency response.

West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed that one man was airlifted to hospital and a woman was also transported for medical attention. A further 15 train passengers were assessed by paramedics at the scene and subsequently discharged. No one from the tractor-trailer required medical assessment.

Police have since arrested a 32-year-old man from Bromyard on suspicion of endangering safety on the railway in connection with the incident.

Transport for Wales (TfW) and Network Rail are working to reopen the line and restore services as quickly as possible. However, the extent of the damage necessitates continued closure throughout today.

Replacement road transport remains in operation between Hereford and Shrewsbury. Furthermore, TfW has confirmed that tickets will be valid for use with other operators via all reasonable alternative routes, including Northern, Avanti, GWR, Cross Country, and West Midlands Railway. Additionally, tickets will be accepted on Stagecoach bus services X24, X3, 21, and 23, with buses being arranged at Shrewsbury, Hereford, and Newport to facilitate alternative travel.

Customers are strongly advised to continue checking for updates before travelling via journeycheck.com/tfwrail/. TfW has stated they aim to provide a further update at midday today regarding the ongoing situation.

A spokesperson for TfW expressed gratitude to passengers for their patience and understanding, stating, “We’d like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding whilst we safely bring back our services.” The full extent of the track and infrastructure damage is still being assessed, and a timeline for the line’s reopening is not yet confirmed.