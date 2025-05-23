Bridgnorth police investigate assault on Faraday Drive, man arrested

West Mercia Police are actively investigating a serious assault that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st, on Faraday Drive in Bridgnorth.

A woman sustained hand injuries and was hospitalised following the midday attack. Police have linked this incident to a subsequent threat made against a man on Innage Lane later the same afternoon.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent and assault, and he remains in police custody as the investigation unfolds.

Inspector Damian Kelly addressed the ongoing inquiries, stating, “Our communities in Bridgnorth can expect to see an increased police presence in the local area as we continue our investigations into these incidents.”

Witnesses urged to come forward in Bridgnorth investigation

Police are appealing for the public’s help in gathering more information. PC Steven Tyrer is leading the appeal and urges anyone who witnessed either the assault on Faraday Drive or the threat on Innage Lane, or who has any information that could assist the investigation, to come forward.

You can contact PC Steven Tyrer directly by calling 01905 973 704 or emailing steven.tyrer@westmercia.police.uk.

For those who wish to provide information anonymously, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached via their website at Crimestoppers UK or by calling 0800 555 111.