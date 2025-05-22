Trust improves dementia screening for local patients

All patients aged 75 or over are to be screened for dementia by a doctor on admission to the county’s acute hospitals.

Pictured are Liz King and Karen Breese, Dementia Nurse Specialist

A new screening process has been launched at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) which enables local patients to move through the delirium and dementia pathway.

This initial assessment can lead to an early diagnosis of dementia, which then helps to support patients and families with future care plans and improving their quality of life.

- Advertisement -

With support from the Midlands Partnership Foundation Trust (MPFT), the Dementia Team at SaTH has been working closely with medical colleagues to introduce the new screening and referral process.

It has resulted in quicker referrals for patients, quicker diagnoses and support, as well as improved partnership working.

Karen Breese, Dementia Nurse Specialist, said: “It’s great to work with our partners across healthcare to ensure people get assessed and diagnosed earlier to get the right support.

“We are really pleased with the improvements we’ve seen and look forward to building on this success.”

The screening will be offered to patients, where appropriate.

This comes as the Trust celebrates its annual Research, Education and Improvement Week, which shines a spotlight on its innovative research trials and recognises how research, innovation and improvement play such a crucial role in healthcare.

Dementia Action Week also runs from 19 to 25 May. This is a vital annual campaign that encourages individuals, communities, and organisations across the UK to take action in support of people affected by dementia.