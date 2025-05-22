Telford to host thrilling BMX Midlands regional race series round

The Telford Flyers BMX Club is gearing up to host Round 6 of the highly anticipated Midlands Regional Race Series with British Cycling on Saturday, June 29th.

The event promises a day of high-octane racing and family fun, with an expected attendance of over 1,000 people, including more than 250 riders.

The Telford Flyers BMX Club is entirely volunteer-run by dedicated parents. At its helm is the celebrated Martin ‘Smiley’ Brown, a distinguished Shropshire native and a champion in both BMX and Four-cross racing.

Smiley’s impressive accolades include a BMX British Championship, two National Championships, and a Four-cross MTB British Championship. His passion extends beyond competition, as he dedicates his time to coaching riders of all ages and skill levels at the Dawley BMX track, from toddlers mastering balance bikes to world-ranked athletes.

The club provides a vital hub for BMX enthusiasts, offering a safe and welcoming environment for beginners and experienced riders alike to develop their skills and passion for the sport. The Telford Flyers are experiencing a surge in popularity, with their race team growing significantly from just 10 riders last year to a formidable force of over 40 this season.

Attendees on June 29th will be well catered for with a variety of food vendors on site, including Meadow Munch, Tosh’s wood-fired pizza, and Ricky’s ice cream van. The club’s own “Flyers Den” tuck shop will also be open, offering a range of sweet treats.

Parking will be available for £5 per car, with each fee including a raffle ticket for what is shaping up to be the club’s most impressive raffle yet. Prizes have been generously donated by various local and national companies, with the top prize being a BMX race frame kindly contributed by Shifnal Cycles.

For event updates and further information, the Telford Flyers encourage everyone to follow their Facebook and Instagram pages, “Telford Flyers,” or visit their website at telfordflyers.co.uk.

Event Schedule

09:00: Rider check-in opens (transponder scan required for riding, can be done with a practice lap or manually at admin)

09:30 – 10:00: Open practice (12 years & under)

10:00 – 10:30: Open practice (13 years & over)

10:30 – 11:00: Gate practice (12 years & under)

11:00: Rider check-in closes (riders not scanned will be removed)

11:00 – 11:30: Gate practice (13 years & over)

11:15: Deadline for registration changes

Noon: Moto racing starts (approx.)

10 minutes after motos: Qualifiers

10 minutes after semi-finals: Finals (all finals run with 2 or more riders)