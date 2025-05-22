Shropshire coalition urges new Council to prioritise action on critical issues

A diverse coalition of climate, nature, and anti-racist groups gathered outside Guildhall this morning to welcome Shropshire Council as it convened for the first time since the May 1st local elections.

Representatives were present outside Guildhall with a banner that read ‘Love Not Hate, We Grow As One’. Photo: Shrewsbury XR

Waving a banner proclaiming ‘Love Not Hate, We Grow As One’, representatives from organisations including Extinction Rebellion Shrewsbury, Better Shrewsbury Transport, and Stand up to Racism called on the new Liberal Democrat administration to take urgent action on critical issues.

The groups are pressing the new council to move swiftly to address the climate and nature crisis and to foster a more equitable and sustainable future for all Shropshire residents. Their collective message highlighted a stark contrast with what they described as years of “Conservative division, delay and denial” under the previous administration.

Jo Blackman, speaking on behalf of Extinction Rebellion Shrewsbury, articulated the coalition’s deep concerns. “We are members of local groups who are working for a safe, fair, inclusive and sustainable Shropshire,” she stated. “We are extremely concerned about the climate and nature emergency and its devastating consequences for communities in Shropshire, across the UK and globally, as well as for wildlife and the natural world. We are also concerned about the rise in racism and the increased scapegoating of marginalised groups.”

Blackman expressed hope that the new council would adopt a different approach, moving away from the past administration’s perceived inaction. “For years we’ve watched in horror as the previous Conservative administration refused to tackle these issues preferring instead division, delay, and denial,” she continued. “We hope that the new council takes a different path. That’s why we’re calling on councillors to individually and collectively use their position to build a future that is sustainable, inclusive and hopeful for all. We hope that they will rise to the challenge facing us as the climate and nature crisis deepens and the rise of fascism sweeps across Shropshire.”

Series of key demands

In a detailed letter delivered to councillors, the coalition outlined a series of key demands:

Urgent review of climate strategy: Re-evaluating the council’s Climate Emergency Strategy & Climate Action Plan in light of the recent breach of the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C threshold, ongoing atmospheric CO2 increases, and worsening climate impacts.

Re-establishment of Climate Action Task Force: Expanding the Council’s Climate Action Task Force.

Divestment: Ending investments in fossil fuels and arms companies.

Anti-racism and diversity: A firm commitment to anti-racism and valuing diversity within the community.

Support for asylum seekers and refugees: Offering a warm welcome and safe accommodation for asylum-seekers and refugees.

Sustainable transport: Cancelling the North West Relief Road (NWRR) project and increasing investment in Active Travel, specifically better bus services and cycling infrastructure.

Wildlife protection: Greater protection for wildlife habitats and veteran trees.

River health: Protecting local rivers and establishing a local partnership to improve river health.

No new intensive poultry units: A commitment to prevent the construction of new intensive poultry units due to concerns for animal welfare and river health.

Plant-based eating promotion: Actively encouraging plant-based eating for animal welfare and as an effective method to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

High insulation standards: Committing to high standards of insulation for both homes and council buildings.

Community engagement: Setting up regular Community Assemblies to enable Shropshire residents to directly contribute to Council policies.