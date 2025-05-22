Shrewsbury MP urges Prime Minister to back direct rail link to London

Julia Buckley, MP for Shrewsbury, has made a direct appeal to the Prime Minister, urging support for the Wrexham, Shropshire and Midlands Railway (WSMR) open access application.

Julia Buckley MP speaks at Prime Minister’s Questions

Her call is reinforced by a strong cross-party consensus, with 15 other MPs along the proposed route also advocating for the vital rail link. The collective pressure aims to secure a swift “green light” from the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) for the transformative project.

The WSMR proposal promises to revolutionise connectivity for Shropshire, introducing five daily train services directly to London. This would significantly cut down travel times and re-establish a crucial direct link to the nation’s capital, a service previously withdrawn.

“This is not just about trains; it’s about unlocking the economic potential of our region and improving the quality of life for thousands of residents,” stated Julia Buckley. “A direct rail service to London will benefit businesses, commuters, and tourists, fostering growth and making Shropshire a more attractive place to live and work.”

The concept of open access rail services allows private companies to operate trains on the national network alongside existing operators, often introducing new routes or increasing competition. The WSMR application, if approved by the ORR, would see the reintroduction of a direct London connection that has been sorely missed by communities across Wrexham, Shropshire, and the Midlands.

The backing from a significant group of cross-party MPs underscores the widespread local demand and perceived benefits of the WSMR project. Their unified voice aims to highlight the strategic importance of this route to the Prime Minister and impress upon the Office of Rail and Road the urgency of its approval.

The ORR, as the independent rail regulator, is responsible for assessing open access applications. Their decision-making process involves a comprehensive evaluation, including an assessment of the application’s impact on network capacity, existing services, and wider economic benefits. The “not primarily abstractive” (NPA) test is a key component of this, ensuring that new services primarily generate new revenue rather than simply taking passengers from established routes.

“We believe the WSMR application demonstrates a clear and compelling case for approval,” MP Buckley added. “The positive impact on our communities, coupled with the broad political support, makes this a priority for the government to champion. We are urging the Prime Minister to ensure the ORR is given all the necessary encouragement to give this vital project the go-ahead as soon as possible.”

The re-establishment of direct rail services to London is seen by many as a critical step in boosting regional economies and offering greater travel flexibility for residents and businesses in areas currently underserved by direct links to the capital.