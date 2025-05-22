Passengers injured after train and tractor-trailer collide between Ludlow and Leominster

A collision between a passenger train and a tractor-trailer this morning at a level crossing near Leominster has brought rail services to a standstill between Hereford and Craven Arms, injuring several passengers and leading to the arrest of a 32-year-old man.

The incident occurred just after 10.45 am at Nordan Farm, Leominster, when the 8.30 am Manchester Piccadilly to Cardiff service, carrying 56 passengers, struck a tractor-trailer at a farm crossing. While the train remained on the tracks, the impact necessitated an emergency response.

West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed that a man was airlifted to hospital and a woman was also transported for medical attention. Additionally, 15 other train passengers were assessed by paramedics at the scene but were subsequently discharged. Remarkably, no one from the tractor-trailer required medical assessment.

A 32-year-old man from Bromyard has since been arrested on suspicion of endangering safety on the railway, according to authorities.

Transport for Wales (TfW) has confirmed significant disruption on the Marches line, with all lines blocked between Hereford and Craven Arms. National Rail anticipates that the disruption will persist until the end of today, with services between Hereford and Shrewsbury particularly impacted by cancellations, delays, and revisions.

In a joint statement, Network Rail (Wales and Borders) and Transport for Wales emphasized their immediate priority was the safety of customers and colleagues, confirming all passengers have been successfully moved from the site.

TfW is advising all passengers to check their journey before travelling via journeycheck.com/tfwrail/.

To assist stranded passengers, ticket acceptance is in place with Northern, Avanti, GWR, Cross Country, and West Midlands Railway. Additionally, tickets will be accepted on Stagecoach bus services X24, X3, 21, and 23. Buses are being arranged at Shrewsbury, Hereford, and Newport to provide alternative travel options. However, due to an unrelated incident, road transport will not call at Craven Arms or Church Stretton.