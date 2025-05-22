New ‘Friends of Shifnal Station’ group launches to mark National Community Rail Week

National Community Rail Week commenced on Monday, coinciding with the launch of a brand new volunteer group at Shifnal Station.

The Friends of Shifnal Station was officially launched with a visit from Shantel Carty, Community Engagement Manager for West Midlands Trains. After months of planning, the group is now up and running – and proudly sporting their new hi-vis jackets.

The group’s first projects will include a community litter pick, the installation of more bins, and plans for attractive planters to brighten up the station. These efforts aim to ensure that Shifnal Station serves as a welcoming gateway into the town, creating a positive impression for both visitors and daily commuters.

Sally Themans, who leads the Love Shifnal initiative and is a driving force behind the new group, said:

“Local train stations like ours are more than just travel points – they’re gateways into our communities. Maintaining and enhancing Shifnal Station is part of showing pride in our town and offering the best possible welcome to those arriving here. We’re thrilled to be launching this group and encourage others to get involved.”

Anyone interested in joining the Friends of Shifnal Station is invited to message the Love Shifnal Facebook page or email hello@loveshifnal.co.uk.