National spotlight on Shrewsbury as town leaders meet government officials

Senior representatives from Shrewsbury Town Council, Shrewsbury BID, Shrewsbury Market Hall, Shropshire Council and the National Association of British Markets met last week with senior policy advisors at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government to champion the future of Shrewsbury’s high streets and explore how national government can better support the town’s growth and resilience.

The delegation outside Shrewsbury Town Council’s offices

The delegation included Rob Wilson, Leader of Shrewsbury Town Council; Helen Ball, Town Clerk; Ian Thorpe, Markets Officer for Shrewsbury Town Council; Seb Slater, Executive Director Shrewsbury BID; Amy Williams, Tenant Liaison Manager at Shrewsbury Market Hall; David Preston, Chief Executive of the National Association of British Markets (NABMA); Tim Pritchard, Programme Manager for Shropshire Council’s Economic Growth Team; Claire Evans, Shrewsbury Projects Officer; and Matt Potts, Service Manager at Shropshire Council.

The group engaged in productive discussions about the challenges and opportunities facing Shrewsbury’s town centre, including the impact of changing retail habits, the importance of the Big Town Plan, and how collaborative efforts from organisations such as Shrewsbury BID are supporting a more dynamic, resilient and accessible town centre.

- Advertisement -

Rob Wilson, newly appointed Leader of Shrewsbury Town Council, spoke passionately about the issues facing towns like Shrewsbury:

“We are working incredibly hard to sustain local public services despite limited resources. From tackling climate change and maintaining our beautiful public spaces to managing anti-social behaviour and keeping the town centre clean, our team is deeply committed to protecting what makes Shrewsbury special.

This meeting was an opportunity to show what we’re doing and to ask government to be more active in helping towns like ours. Whether it’s support for markets, investment in regeneration, or real backing for our high streets, we need Westminster to listen.”

A key focus of the session was the Shrewsbury Market Hall, a celebrated home for independent businesses and a vital part of the town’s cultural and economic life. The delegation showcased how the market continues to thrive and innovate, while asking how national policy might better support markets across the UK.

Policy advisors were particularly keen to hear how central government can help towns like Shrewsbury through more flexible funding mechanisms, better infrastructure investment, and stronger local autonomy.

The visit is part of an ongoing effort by Shrewsbury Town Council, Shrewsbury BID and its partners to raise the profile of Shrewsbury at national level and ensure the town centre continues to thrive for future generations.

Seb Slater, Executive Director of Shrewsbury BID added:

“It was a very worthwhile meeting and a great opportunity to share with government officials some of the fantastic partnership working and projects currently taking place here. We also discussed some of the specific challenges facing town centres and we made a number of suggestions about the ways in which government could support. We very much look forward to continuing this dialogue over the coming months.”