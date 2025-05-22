Collision closes A49 south of Church Stretton

Emergency services responded to a collision involving an HGV, a car, and a van on the A49 south of Church Stretton this afternoon.

The incident, which occurred at around 1.09 pm near Affcot, also resulted in an electrical cable being unearthed.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent three fire appliances, including a Rescue Tender, from Church Stretton, Craven Arms, and Wellington. An Operations officer was also on the scene to coordinate efforts.

The collision saw a rapid multi-agency response. Alongside fire crews, the Air Midlands Ambulance, Land Ambulance Service, Police, and a utility company were in attendance.

Fire crews utilised specialist Holmatro equipment to assist ambulance personnel in accessing a trapped casualty. Following their efforts, the casualty was successfully extricated and left in the care of ambulance crews.

The scene has since been handed over to the Police for further investigation.