19.9 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
- Advertisement -

Telford schoolboy wins praise from Jude Bellingham after winning competition

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

An 11-year-old Telford schoolboy’s terrific trading card design featuring Jude Bellingham’s iconic celebration has sparked a heartwarming reaction from the England midfielder.

Jude Bellingham pictured with the eye-catching ‘Bellingham’s on Fire’ trading card designed by Archie from Telford
Jude Bellingham pictured with the eye-catching ‘Bellingham’s on Fire’ trading card designed by Archie from Telford

The young fan’s creative submission, which perfectly captures Bellingham’s blazing form, earned high praise from the England international: “It’s beautiful. I love the colours, I love everything about it. Even the 99 overall!”

Archie from Telford beat out hundreds of entries from pupils nationwide to take the top spot in Topps’ ‘Build a Bellingham’ card design competition. His eye-catching ‘Bellingham’s on Fire’ design will now be produced as a one-of-a-kind trading card.

- Advertisement -

Last year, Topps, the leading trading cards and collectibles brand, challenged school children from across the UK to design their own Jude Bellingham UEFA Club Competition (UCC) 24/25 trading card. There were over 2,000 submissions from schools in the UK and Ireland, but it was Archie’s design that ultimately claimed the top spot.

Featuring Bellingham’s globally recognised celebration amidst a background of majestic burning flames, the design won judges over for its creativity and bold visual impact.

Archie, the self-proclaimed Bellingham superfan, who replicates the England internationals’ celebration on the playground, said: “he (Jude) was playing on fire so I decided to use flames as the design. I was very happy and super excited when my mum told me I had won. I couldn’t believe it was real.”

Having observed Bellingham’s rise to stardom from the nearby town of Stourbridge to the Bernabeu, Archie looks up to Jude as a major inspiration and dreams of replicating the Real Madrid star’s journey.

Archie added: “I hope you like my design and you are pleased with it. I also want to tell him how amazing he is and I wish I could be like him when I’m older.”

Rebecca, Archie’s mum, said: “He (Archie) smiled from ear to ear and thought I was joking when I told him he had won. Once I showed him, he started jumping about the bedroom. I couldn’t be prouder of him.”

Ian Foster, Marketing & Digital Content Director, added: “We were blown away by the creativity demonstrated by the young fans who took part in the competition. We’re thrilled to be bringing Archie’s vision to life as an official trading card and can’t wait to see fans adding it to their collections. Congratulations to Archie and a huge thank you to everyone who took part.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP