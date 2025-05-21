New Travel Telford route links Ironbridge to Princess Royal Hospital

Telford & Wrekin Council has expanded its Travel Telford on-demand transport service to now include trips to and from Princess Royal Hospital (PRH).

The mobile app can be used to book a ride

This change helps residents in Ironbridge get to hospital appointments more easily and is part of the Council’s continued commitment to improve transport.

Since launching in January, the service has connected Ironbridge with Madeley and the Town Centre. Now, passengers can also travel to the PRH using the existing hospital bus stop for both pick-up and drop-off.

- Advertisement -

The service will operate, Monday to Friday, 8 am to 5.30 pm, with the app available to book rides. Booking need to be made at least a day in advance to secure the travel time you need for your appointment. You can book as little as 30 minutes ahead, but availability depends on demand. Return trips can be booked in advance or on-demand (there is a 30-minute wait unless booked in advance).

Councillor Ollie Vickers (Lab), Cabinet Member for the Economy said: “This is a big step forward for public transport in Ironbridge and Madeley. It’s flexible, easy to use, and helps people get to hospital appointments.”

Paula Gardner, Interim Chief Nursing Officer at SaTH said: “This is great news for patients who’ve had trouble getting to appointments. It makes travel easier and improves the patient experience.”