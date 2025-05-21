19.9 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
- Advertisement -

New Travel Telford route links Ironbridge to Princess Royal Hospital

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Telford & Wrekin Council has expanded its Travel Telford on-demand transport service to now include trips to and from Princess Royal Hospital (PRH).

The mobile app can be used to book a ride
The mobile app can be used to book a ride

This change helps residents in Ironbridge get to hospital appointments more easily and is part of the Council’s continued commitment to improve transport.

Since launching in January, the service has connected Ironbridge with Madeley and the Town Centre. Now, passengers can also travel to the PRH using the existing hospital bus stop for both pick-up and drop-off.

- Advertisement -

The service will operate, Monday to Friday, 8 am to 5.30 pm, with the app available to book rides. Booking need to be made at least a day in advance to secure the travel time you need for your appointment. You can book as little as 30 minutes ahead, but availability depends on demand. Return trips can be booked in advance or on-demand (there is a 30-minute wait unless booked in advance).

Councillor Ollie Vickers (Lab), Cabinet Member for the Economy said: “This is a big step forward for public transport in Ironbridge and Madeley. It’s flexible, easy to use, and helps people get to hospital appointments.”

Paula Gardner, Interim Chief Nursing Officer at SaTH said: “This is great news for patients who’ve had trouble getting to appointments. It makes travel easier and improves the patient experience.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP